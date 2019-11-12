When Should You Buy DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DISH Network’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for DISH Network

What is DISH Network worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.16x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.33x, which means if you buy DISH Network today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe DISH Network should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since DISH Network’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from DISH Network?

NasdaqGS:DISH Past and Future Earnings, November 12th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for DISH Network, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DISH appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on DISH, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DISH for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DISH should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on DISH Network. You can find everything you need to know about DISH Network in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in DISH Network, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.