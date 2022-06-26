When Should You Buy DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)?

While DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine DISH Network’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is DISH Network still cheap?

Good news, investors! DISH Network is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that DISH Network’s ratio of 4.51x is below its peer average of 13.14x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because DISH Network’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will DISH Network generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for DISH Network, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DISH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DISH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DISH for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing DISH Network at this point in time. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for DISH Network (3 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in DISH Network, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

