how to buy a domain name

Nearly every business and organization has a website. Many individuals also choose to claim their own space on the internet. But before you build a website, you’ll need a domain name – a unique website address that people will type into their browser to access your site. Whether you’re buying an entirely new domain name or purchasing a domain that someone already owns, we’ll walk you through the process of buying and registering a domain name.

Steps to Buying a Domain Name1. Think of your ideal domain name.

You want your domain name to be easy for people to remember and easy for people to type. It’s usually best if it speaks to the service or products your site offers; if it’s a website for your business, it’s best if the domain includes either the company name or the keywords relevant to your business. Poke around similar and competing websites. Avoid awkward spellings, special characters, and numbers wherever possible. Ask friends, family members, and colleagues for their opinions as you brainstorm. Then, look on social media platforms to ensure the name isn’t in use elsewhere and go to www.uspto.gov to check for any trademark infringement issues.

2. Find a reliable domain registrar.

Domain registrars are companies that sell domain names. Most offer renewable, annual contracts. Some of the most popular domain registrars are Google Domains, GoDaddy, HostGator, Bluehost, Namecheap, and 1 on 1 IONOS. Website building platforms like Wix, Weebly, and Squarespace sell domains as part of a package, which makes it easy to connect your website to your chosen domain name. You can head to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to find a list of accredited domain registrars. That way, you can be sure you are working with a reputable company.

3. Run a search.

Use the domain name search or checker tool on your chosen registrar’s website. This will help you determine whether your domain name is already owned. It will also show a list of available domain names related to your desired name. If your desired domain name is taken, you can try variations in Top Level Domain (TLD), like using .net or .org instead of .com. Name Station, Wordoid, and Domainr can help with domain name generation if you’re stuck or need a small adjustment.

If your chosen name is taken, but you’re not willing to compromise, you might look into whether it’s available for purchase from the current owner.

4. Complete the paperwork.

Once you’ve found an available domain name, it’s time to claim it for yourself. If buying from a registrar, you’ll have to fill in a range of forms with personal information and contact details. This is also where you’ll complete the domain name payment.

How to Buy a Domain Name More

Buying from an individual owner is a little different. The official WHOIS domain ownership directory will help you find the seller, then you can work with a domain escrow service to purchase the name. Some registrars also offer escrow services, while sites like Escrow.com and Sedo are geared toward buying, selling, and transferring domain name ownership exclusively. You and the seller will have to determine the terms of the transaction, but carry it out after creating accounts on the escrow site. You can decide beforehand whether the escrow fee is paid by buyer, paid by seller, or split between the two.

5. Verify the ownership of your new domain.

The final step of buying a domain name is verifying your ownership. Usually, the registrar or escrow service will send an email within an hour after you complete the forms. In the event that a verification does not arrive promptly, you can reach out and request an update. Make sure the ownership of the domain name is properly listed in the WHOIS directory to confirm that you’ve secured ownership.

6. Park your domain or link your site.

If you already have a website, you can use the domain registrar’s manager to enter your current web host servers to connect your site to the domain name. Haven’t made your website yet? Your domain registrar can park your domain name, keeping it reserved until you have a website to link. Website builders can be a great resource if you don’t have developing skills yourself.