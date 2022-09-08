When Should You Buy Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$44.73 and falling to the lows of CA$27.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dream Unlimited's current trading price of CA$27.19 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dream Unlimited’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Dream Unlimited Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.95x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.01x, which means if you buy Dream Unlimited today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Dream Unlimited should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Dream Unlimited’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Dream Unlimited?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Dream Unlimited. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DRM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DRM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DRM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for DRM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Dream Unlimited has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Dream Unlimited, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

