When Should You Buy Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Dycom Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Dycom Industries still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 0.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dycom Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $94.04, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Dycom Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Dycom Industries?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Dycom Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Dycom Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dycom Industries, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Dycom Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

