When Should You Buy My E.G. Services Berhad (KLSE:MYEG)?

My E.G. Services Berhad (KLSE:MYEG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on My E.G. Services Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for My E.G. Services Berhad

Is My E.G. Services Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, My E.G. Services Berhad seems to be fairly priced at around 6.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy My E.G. Services Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR0.94, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because My E.G. Services Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from My E.G. Services Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for My E.G. Services Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MYEG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MYEG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into My E.G. Services Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with My E.G. Services Berhad, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in My E.G. Services Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here