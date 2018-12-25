Should You Buy E.ON SE (FRA:EOAN) For Its Dividend?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, E.ON SE (FRA:EOAN) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 3.4%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at E.ON in more detail.

See our latest analysis for E.ON

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

DB:EOAN Historical Dividend Yield December 25th 18 More

Does E.ON pass our checks?

E.ON has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 21%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 69% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 5.6%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €0.67 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Dividend payments from E.ON have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

In terms of its peers, E.ON generates a yield of 3.4%, which is on the low-side for Integrated Utilities stocks.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about E.ON from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for EOAN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for EOAN’s outlook. Valuation: What is EOAN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EOAN is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



