When Should You Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)?

Let’s talk about the popular Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW). The company’s shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $174.1 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $139.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Edwards Lifesciences’s current trading price of $148.54 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Edwards Lifesciences’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Edwards Lifesciences still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 43.74x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 45.64x, which means if you buy Edwards Lifesciences today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that Edwards Lifesciences should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, it seems like Edwards Lifesciences’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Edwards Lifesciences look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Edwards Lifesciences. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EW? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Edwards Lifesciences.

