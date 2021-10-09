Should You Buy EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase EOG Resources' shares before the 14th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.41 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.65 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that EOG Resources has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $90.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. EOG Resources paid out a comfortable 49% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see EOG Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. EOG Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. EOG Resources has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is EOG Resources worth buying for its dividend? We love that EOG Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while EOG Resources looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - EOG Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

