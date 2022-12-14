When Should You Buy The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Estée Lauder Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Estée Lauder Companies Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$248 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 27% compared to my intrinsic value of $195.54. This means that the opportunity to buy Estée Lauder Companies at a good price has disappeared! Another thing to keep in mind is that Estée Lauder Companies’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Estée Lauder Companies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 40% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Estée Lauder Companies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Estée Lauder Companies at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Estée Lauder Companies, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

