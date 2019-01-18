What to buy every month in 2019

A new year brings an expectation to set the perfect resolution.

Here's an idea: Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them.

Sound difficult? It's actually not. Here's how to maximize sales and plan your shopping for 2019. We listed the best products to buy each month, plus the holidays when you'll find major sales — and a bonus: the national days when you can score free stuff.

JANUARY

With a fresh page on the calendar comes a fresh start for sales. These items are discounted in January :

—BEDDING AND LINENS. Department stores hold bedding and linen "white sales" in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.

—FITNESS EQUIPMENT. Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores.

—TVS AND ELECTRONICS. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home-theater essentials.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 21.

FREEBIE DAY: National Spaghetti Day is Jan. 4.

FEBRUARY

It's the month of love and gift-giving, but February might be a better time to buy major items for yourself than trinkets for your loved one. Options include:

—TVS. TV sales spill over from January into February. Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the prime times to buy a new TV.

—WINTER ITEMS. With winter winding down, retailers will be looking to unload inventories of cold-weather products. Look for sales on apparel and winter sports gear.

—HOME GOODS. Expect retailers to have home and apparel sales on Presidents Day and the weekend preceding the holiday.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The Super Bowl is Feb. 3, and Presidents Day is Feb. 18.

FREEBIE DAY: National Frozen Yogurt Day is Feb. 6.

MARCH

There aren't any major shopping holidays in March, but that doesn't mean a lack of sales. Look for deals on these products:

—TAX SOFTWARE. Retailers like to discount tax-prep items in March ahead of Tax Day in April.

—GRILLS. Buy your summer grilling necessities in March to avoid the spike in prices when summer arrives.

—ST. PATRICK'S DAY ESSENTIALS. Around St. Patrick's Day, online retailers and department stores usually discount green-themed clothing, party supplies and jewelry.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: St. Patrick's Day is March 17.

FREEBIE DAY: Pi Day is March 14.

APRIL

April has its fair share of spring deals and discounts, including:

—VACUUMS. Buying a vacuum isn't the most exciting purchase, but it'll be less painful if you take advantage of a spring cleaning sale. Look for markdowns at department stores as well as manufacturers like Dyson.

—TAX-THEMED ITEMS. Year after year, retailers and restaurants try to lighten the burden of Tax Day with discounts and freebies on services like paper shredding. Keep an eye out for these around mid-April.

—EASTER CANDY. The days after the Easter holiday will be filled with markdowns on candy, plastic eggs, stuffed animals and more.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Easter is April 21.

FREEBIE DAY: Tax Day is April 15.

MAY

April showers bring May flowers — and sales blossom then, too. Here's a look at some items to consider buying this month:

—SPRING APPAREL. By May, retailers will discount spring clothing that has already been hanging on racks for a month or two.

—FURNITURE. Three of the biggest blowout shopping days are Black Friday, Labor Day and Memorial Day. Memorial Day is in May, so look for furniture and home-decor discounts from big-box stores.

—SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. Use May discounts as an opportunity to buy small kitchen appliances, such as coffee makers and blenders. These products normally are included in Memorial Day sales and make great wedding gifts.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Mother's Day is May 12, and Memorial Day is May 27.

FREEBIE DAY: National Hamburger Day is May 28.

JUNE

June may be one of the shorter months of the year, but its supply of opportunities to snag deals isn't lacking. Smart purchases include:

—LINGERIE. Stock up on undergarments in June. That's when Victoria's Secret, for example, has been known to host its famed Semi-Annual Sale . The sale usually also occurs in December.

—GYM MEMBERSHIPS. Consider buying a gym membership during the summer and be sure to negotiate for the best deal. Gyms may be eager for sign-ups at this time.

—MOVIE TICKETS. During the summer months, many movie theater chains offer film programs, which usually include cheap tickets to children's movies.