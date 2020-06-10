Need to buy a face mask? Here's where to find them on sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Though many states and cities have begun to ease coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in an effort to reopen America, guidelines on how to stay safe and slow the spread of the disease remain in place for those reentering the public domain. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one such measure is the use of a cloth face mask to cover the mouth and nose when social distancing is not an option, which can help to block respiratory droplets from becoming airborne—the main way COVID-19 is transmitted, according to the CDC. You won't have to spend a fortune on these coverings, either, since we've rounded up a list of the top places to score them at a discount.

Although you won't find medical-grade masks and N95 masks, which should be left for healthcare workers here, you will find plenty of savings on reusable, washable options, some of which are even equipped with filter pockets or bendable nose pieces that will give you a better fit (look for these features in our handy callouts at at the bottom of each mask description). Keep in mind that due to hygienic reasons, mask purchases are final sale and cannot be returned. Keep scrolling for 10 stores that are offering great deals on cloth face coverings.

1. $10 off: Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand More

Lucky Brand's reusable, washable, pleated face masks, available in a simple stripe or chambray blue, are made per the guidelines of LA Protects (a partnership between the city of Los Angeles and its fashion and garment industry). In addition, they feature two layers of cotton fabric for added protection. Right now, you can take $10 off this $25 five-pack with coupon code 20UBES at checkout, which lowers it to just $15.

Protection level: Non-medical grade

Filter pocket: No

Metal nose bridge: No

Get the Lucky Brand Face Masks, 5-pack at Lucky Brand for $15 (Save $10)

2. Save 25%: Giftgowns

Giftgowns More

These darling masks from Giftgowns feature two layers of cotton to remain protective-yet-breathable throughout the day and are also fully machine washable. You can choose from a wide assortment of designs and colors, each of which is priced at $15. By entering coupon code FD25 at checkout, you'll save 25% on your purchase, bringing the cost of each mask down to just $11.25. Note that you can also buy them in pre-bundled packs of five in styles for men, women and unisex for $63.75 (down 15% from $75), but you'll be better off building your own bundle and using the 25% off code, as it won't stack with the 15% off discount.

Protection level: Non-medical grade

Filter pocket: Yes

Metal nose bridge: No

Get the Giftgowns Face Mask for $11.25 (Save $3.75)

3. A 10% discount: Sock It To Me