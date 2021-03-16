Should You Buy FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

Baron Growth Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Growth Fund returned 21.1% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 29.61%. You should check out Baron Growth Fund’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) is one of them. Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) is a financial data and software company. In the last three months, Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) stock lost 8.1% and on March 15th it had a closing price of $318.52. Here is what the fund said:

"Shares of FactSet Research Systems, Inc., a leading provider of investment management tools, detracted from performance. The company reported resilient first fiscal quarter 2021 earnings results, but shares lagged during the quarter after outperforming earlier in the year. We retain conviction in FactSet due to the large addressable market, consistent execution on both new product development and financial results, and robust free cash flow generation."

In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) stock remained unchanged from the previous quarter (see the chart here). Our calculations showed that Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

