When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)?

Today we’re going to take a look at the well-established Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The company’s stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NasdaqGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Fastenal’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Fastenal

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

What’s the opportunity in Fastenal?

Fastenal appears to be overvalued by 48.19% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$59.35 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $40.05. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Fastenal’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Fastenal generate?

NasdaqGS:FAST Future Profit January 21st 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 20% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fastenal. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FAST’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FAST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FAST for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FAST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Fastenal. You can find everything you need to know about Fastenal in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Fastenal, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



