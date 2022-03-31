When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Fastenal’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Fastenal still cheap?

Fastenal appears to be overvalued by 37% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$59.71 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $43.68. This means that the opportunity to buy Fastenal at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Fastenal’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Fastenal?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Fastenal's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FAST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FAST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FAST for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FAST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Fastenal, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fastenal you should know about.

