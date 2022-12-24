Should You Buy First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase First Bancorp's shares on or after the 29th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.88 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $43.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately First Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, First Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First Bancorp has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First Bancorp? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Bancorp more closely.

