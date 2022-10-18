Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices - particularly now when the euphoria dissipates and corporate earnings appear to matter once again. Try to spare some time to check the fund's top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Leaven Partners mentioned Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1903, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a Dearborn, Michigan-based automobile manufacturer with a $47.5 billion market capitalization. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) delivered a -43.04% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -23.28%. The stock closed at $11.83 per share on October 14, 2022.

Here is what Leaven Partners has to say about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"In our last quarterly letter, I briefly mentioned that the consensus estimates for corporate profits appeared to be a bit too sanguine. I referenced a Reuters article that reported, as of June 17, Wall Street expected S&P 500 earnings to grow by 9.6% in 2022, which was up from 8.8% in April and from 8.4% in January. That tune began to change at the end of July and accelerated in August and September, as major players, such as Ford (NYSE:F), has recently issued profit warnings and/or have withdrawn guidance. In response, Wall Street has altered its outlook: lowering third-quarter profit growth to 4.6%[2] from 7.2% in early August and slashing full-year profit growth to 4.5%."

Our calculations show that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was in 46 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 46 funds in the previous quarter. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) delivered a -6.04% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

