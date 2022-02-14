When Should You Buy Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)?

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£25.95 and falling to the lows of UK£13.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Frontier Developments' current trading price of UK£13.20 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Frontier Developments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Frontier Developments

What's the opportunity in Frontier Developments?

Good news, investors! Frontier Developments is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £17.85, but it is currently trading at UK£13.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Frontier Developments’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Frontier Developments generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 70% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Frontier Developments. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FDEV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDEV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FDEV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Frontier Developments at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Frontier Developments you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Frontier Developments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.