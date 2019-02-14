Before You Buy Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB), Consider Its Volatility

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Anyone researching Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from GIB’s beta value

With a beta of 1.03, (which is quite close to 1) the share price of Gibb River Diamonds has historically been about as voltile as the broader market. Using history as a guide, we might surmise that the share price is likely to be influenced by market voltility going forward but it probably won’t be particularly sensitive to it. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Gibb River Diamonds is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

ASX:GIB Income Statement Export February 14th 19 More

Does GIB’s size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of AU$9.7m, Gibb River Diamonds is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Companies this small are usually more volatile than the market, whether or not that volatility is correlated. Therefore, it’s a bit surprising to see that this stock has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

Gibb River Diamonds has a beta value quite close to that of the overall market. That doesn’t tell us much on its own, so it is probably worth considering whether the company is growing, if you’re looking for stocks that will go up more than the overall market. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Gibb River Diamonds’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

