How can you buy Girl Scout Cookies? Even better, get them delivered right to your house

Remember that New Year's resolution about cutting down on sweets?

Well forget about it: It's Girl Scout Cookie season.

Back in the day, young Scouts dressed in their uniforms would go door-to-door selling boxes of Thin Mints (which in my opinion should then go straight to the freezer for optimal consumption). Now, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home if you want a bite of American culture that’s been around for more than 100 years.

Here’s all you need to know about Girl Scout Cookies.

How to buy them

Girls Scouts do still sell cookies the old-fashioned way - walking through neighborhoods or by setting up shop outside local businesses. If you haven’t come across any of the Scouts, no need to worry.

All you have to do is go to www.girlscouts.org and enter your zip code. You’ll find a list of places and times Girl Scouts will have booths set up at nearby businesses.

Not feeling like leaving your house? No problem.

Many Girl Scouts have websites you can go on and order the cookies yourself. There’s usually an option to have them shipped to your house or get them directly from the Girl Scout, who may bring them right to you.

When do sales end?

You have until April to stock up on all your favorites.

Why are some cookies different names in different areas?

Does your sister in another part of the country rave about the Samoas, but your local dealer doesn’t sell them? Good news, the same cookie actually is sold in Brevard County. It’s just known by a different name: Caramel deLites.

There are two separate bakers who make the cookies. The name of the cookies may be different depending on which baker is used. The recipes may also vary slightly.

The exception is for three cookies, which are used by both bakeries. Those cookies are Adventurefuls, Trefoils and the always-fan-favorite Thin Mints.

What cookies are available in Brevard?

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Adventurefuls, Lemonades, Trefoils, Toast-Yay! and Peanut Butter Sandwich.

How much is a box?

The price varies depending on the area but expect to pay $5 - $6 a box.

What are the most popular cookies?

No surprise here.

The top spot goes to Thin Mints.

Next are what we in Brevard know as Caramel deLites, but most of the country knows them as Samoas. Peanut Butter Patties, also better known as Tagalongs, ranked third.

Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel flavored crème and sea salt, came in fourth. Rounding out the top five is the Peanut Butter Sandwich, also known as Do-si-dos.

Where does the cookie money go?

Net proceeds from cookie sales stay local to fund year-round activities like camps, STEM activities, community projects and more.

Ron Knight buys some cookies from the scouts. Girl Scout Troop 1509 was set up in front of the Melbourne beachside Winn Dixie on Eau Gallie Blvd. Saturday morning, selling Girl Scout Cookies.

Isabella Tomerlin hands off four boxed of the coveted thin mints to a happy customer. Isabella's goal is to sell 2024 boxes of cookies this year. Girl Scout Troop 1509 was set up in front of the Melbourne beachside Winn Dixie on Eau Gallie Blvd. Saturday morning, selling Girl Scout Cookies.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: How can you buy Girl Scout Cookies? Even better, get them delivered right to your house