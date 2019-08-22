How To Buy Gold At A Discount

Gold-mining juniors now rule the day.

And the secret to their success is discount gold.

The real leverage for higher gold prices isn’t hiding in plain sight. It’s hiding in the massive mineral reserves of junior miners.

Those miners have recently become the lynch pin for the survival of the entire industry.

And there are only three things an investor needs to know in this scenario:

- Discount gold is what you get when you buy shares in a gold company that has proven resources but is significantly undervalued at today’s gold prices.

- Some of these juniors are sitting on gold reserves that could determine whether or not the biggest miners in North America are able to staunch the decline in output.

- Not all juniors are equal.

What’s discount gold today, won’t be discount gold tomorrow.

Take African Gold Group (TSX:AGG.V, OTCMKTS:AGGFF), for instance: It’s sitting on 2.2 million ounces of mineral resources in Mali, and according to a recent report, it has drilled less than 10% of its almost 260 km2 of concessions. The company’s Kobada mine is located right in the middle of one of the hottest mining venues in the world at this moment, and relative to many mines, the company is practically able to scrape the gold from the surface, resulting in comparatively low production costs.

But what’s really interesting is that AGG only has a market cap of around $12 million but is sitting on gold reserves worth billions.

The thing is …

Investors aren’t the only ones looking for discount gold: North America’s biggest miners are on the hunt, too.

The Hunt for Discount Gold

Senior minors are running out of gold to mine.

Their answer to that is a massive M&A push, so they’re looking for the right juniors to buy out to replenish their reserves.

The hunt began in earnest in 2016, when gold output fell for the first time since 2008.

Two years later, the trend was set in stone, thanks to ‘peak gold’.

(Click to enlarge)

Nothing made the situation clearer than the $18.3-billion mega-merger of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Randgold in 2018, followed by the Newmont Mining’s (NYSE:NEM) acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) earlier this year.

But now it’s about the juniors.

The cheapest way for big miners to grow is by scooping up juniors who have big reserves, low-cost production and plenty of upside.

In fact, as far back as 2017, big miners were on the hunt for the right juniors. By the first half of 2017, they had invested nearly $300 million in junior exploration companies—the highest level of investment in a decade.

Nearly half of all the equity raised by junior miners on the Canadian TSX exchange came from senior miners in 2017.

Now the game seems to have shifted to acquiring junior miners outright, or gradually, through a series of “micro deals”.

All the big miners are doing it. It’s the only way they can reverse the decline.

So, who will be the next acquisition target?

That depends on the size of the reserves, how easy they are to produce and cost setup ...

Welcome to Mali

Mali is the third-largest producer of gold in all of Africa, and the Birimian Greenstone Belt is the giant sweet spot here. It’s a massive gold belt that spans 350,000 square kilometers, stretching across seven countries.

African Gold Group’s Kobada Project is right in the heart of this.

(Click to enlarge)

Some 2.2 million ounces in mineral reserves has already been proved up in a 2016 feasibility study, and as mentioned before, the drilling at Kobada has focused on a tiny fraction of 259km2 of prospective concessions. These 2.2 million ounces, worth some 3.3 billion dollars at today’s gold prices, could be just the tip of the iceberg. Geologists have identified numerous other shear zones through test drilling and regional geology techniques, and African Gold Group (TSX:AGG.V, OTCMKTS:AGGFF) owns all of it.