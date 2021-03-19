Should You Buy GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

Baron Partners Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Partners Fund returned 42.87% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell Midcap Growth Index was up 19.02%. You should check out Baron Partners Fund’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is one of them. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a healthcare company. In the last three months, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock lost 17.1% and on March 18th it had a closing price of $36.88. Here is what the fund said:

"GoodRx Holdings, Inc. operates the nation’s largest online platform providing users free access to drug pricing information and pharmacy discounts. Its shares gave back some of their heady post-IPO run after Amazon’s announcement that it has entered the online pharmacy space. Although Amazon is a formidable rival, we believe its success is not assured as its participation is limited to the low-penetration mail order segment of the market. GoodRx has the advantages of the leading brand, best pricing, telehealth tie-in, and nascent opportunities in drug manufacturer referrals."

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

Last month, we published an article revealing that Saga Partners is betting on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock.

At third quarter’s end, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 41 from the second quarter of 2020 (see the chart here). Our calculations showed that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.