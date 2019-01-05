Should You Buy GPT Infraprojects Limited (NSE:GPTINFRA) For Its Dividend?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, GPT Infraprojects Limited (NSE:GPTINFRA) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 3.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether GPT Infraprojects should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does GPT Infraprojects fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 15%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider GPT Infraprojects as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, GPT Infraprojects has a yield of 3.7%, which is high for Construction stocks.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about GPT Infraprojects from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three key factors you should look at:

