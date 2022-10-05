When Should You Buy Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)?

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$612 and falling to the lows of US$526. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Graham Holdings' current trading price of US$565 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Graham Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Graham Holdings?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Graham Holdings’s ratio of 18.06x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.1x, which means if you buy Graham Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Graham Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Graham Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Graham Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Graham Holdings' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GHC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GHC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GHC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for GHC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Graham Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Graham Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

