Should You Buy Great Eastern Holdings Limited (SGX:G07) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Great Eastern Holdings Limited (SGX:G07) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

Great Eastern Holdings's next dividend payment will be S$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of S$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Great Eastern Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of SGD24.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Great Eastern Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Great Eastern Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Great Eastern Holdings earnings per share are up 4.9% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Great Eastern Holdings has delivered an average of 8.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Great Eastern Holdings for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Great Eastern Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

