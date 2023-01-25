When Should You Buy Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC)?

While Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Greatech Technology Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Greatech Technology Berhad Worth?

Greatech Technology Berhad is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Greatech Technology Berhad’s ratio of 52.75x is above its peer average of 23.68x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Semiconductor industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Greatech Technology Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Greatech Technology Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 81% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Greatech Technology Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GREATEC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GREATEC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GREATEC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GREATEC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

