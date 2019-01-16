Should You Buy Guangshen Railway Company Limited (HKG:525) For Its Dividend?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Guangshen Railway Company Limited (HKG:525) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 2.9%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Guangshen Railway should have a place in your portfolio.

Check out our latest analysis for Guangshen Railway

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

SEHK:525 Historical Dividend Yield January 16th 19 More

How does Guangshen Railway fare?

The company currently pays out 52% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 51% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 4.3%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to CN¥0.22.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Dividend payments from Guangshen Railway have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Guangshen Railway generates a yield of 2.9%, which is high for Transportation stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If Guangshen Railway is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 525’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 525’s outlook. Valuation: What is 525 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 525 is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



