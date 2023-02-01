Should You Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase H.B. Fuller's shares before the 6th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, H.B. Fuller has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of $69.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether H.B. Fuller has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. H.B. Fuller has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 31% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see H.B. Fuller has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. H.B. Fuller is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, H.B. Fuller has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid H.B. Fuller? We love that H.B. Fuller is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while H.B. Fuller has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that H.B. Fuller is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

