When Should You Buy Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NasdaqGS, rising to highs of $49.95 and falling to the lows of $33.06. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hancock Whitney’s current trading price of $34.52 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hancock Whitney’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Hancock Whitney still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Hancock Whitney seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hancock Whitney today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $40.82, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Hancock Whitney’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Hancock Whitney look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Hancock Whitney. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HWC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HWC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Hancock Whitney.

