Should You Buy Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Harley-Davidson's shares before the 2nd of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.63 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Harley-Davidson has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $46.78. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Harley-Davidson's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Harley-Davidson is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 23% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Harley-Davidson's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Harley-Davidson's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Harley-Davidson's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Has Harley-Davidson got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Harley-Davidson is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Harley-Davidson looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Harley-Davidson for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Harley-Davidson (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

