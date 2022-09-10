When Should You Buy Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS)?

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Harte Hanks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Harte Hanks?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13.18% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Harte Hanks today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $13.25, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Harte Hanks’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Harte Hanks generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Harte Hanks, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Harte Hanks, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HHS’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HHS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Harte Hanks as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Harte Hanks has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

