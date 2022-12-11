When Should You Buy Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Henry Schein’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Henry Schein?

Good news, investors! Henry Schein is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $102.24, but it is currently trading at US$81.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Henry Schein’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Henry Schein look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Henry Schein's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HSIC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HSIC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HSIC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

