Should You Buy The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Hershey's shares on or after the 16th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.14 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Hershey has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $239.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hershey's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hershey paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Hershey's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hershey has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Hershey an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Hershey that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Hershey looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Hershey for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Hershey that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

