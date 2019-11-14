Should You Buy Himatsingka Seide Limited (NSE:HIMATSEIDE) For Its Dividend?

Today we'll take a closer look at Himatsingka Seide Limited (NSE:HIMATSEIDE) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.
Investors might not know much about Himatsingka Seide's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last nine years and offers a 2.6% yield. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Himatsingka Seide for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.
Payout ratios
Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 19% of Himatsingka Seide's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.
We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Last year, Himatsingka Seide paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.
Is Himatsingka Seide's Balance Sheet Risky?
As Himatsingka Seide has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Himatsingka Seide is carrying net debt of 3.75 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the upper limit of our comfort range on a dividend stock that the investor hopes will endure a wide range of economic circumstances.
Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 2.80 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Himatsingka Seide, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.
Dividend Volatility
From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that Himatsingka Seide paid its first dividend at least nine years ago. It's good to see that Himatsingka Seide has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past nine-year period, the first annual payment was ₹0.25 in 2010, compared to ₹3.50 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 34% per year over this time. Himatsingka Seide's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 34% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.
It's not great to see that the payment has been cut in the past. We're generally more wary of companies that have cut their dividend before, as they tend to perform worse in an economic downturn.
Dividend Growth Potential
With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? It's good to see Himatsingka Seide has been growing its earnings per share at 23% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share have grown rapidly, and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings. We think this is ideal from an investment perspective, if the company is able to reinvest these earnings effectively.
Conclusion
Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. Himatsingka Seide has a low payout ratio, which we like, although it paid out virtually all of its generated cash. We were also glad to see it growing earnings, but it was concerning to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. In sum, we find it hard to get excited about Himatsingka Seide from a dividend perspective. It's not that we think it's a bad business; just that there are other companies that perform better on these criteria.
