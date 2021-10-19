Will You Buy Holiday Gifts Early This Year? A Survey Says 61% of Americans Will Start Shopping Before Thanksgiving
What's more, many consumers plan to give experiences rather than physical gifts.
What's more, many consumers plan to give experiences rather than physical gifts.
Salma and Angelina had a blast!View Entire Post ›
"Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a Zoo community," the Minnesota Zoo said of the "beloved" owl named Gladys
We’re giving you the green light to try this trend.
It has been a mixed few months for the Teamsters, but the scale does appear to be weighing more in the direction of positivity from its perspective. As the union heads toward an election to replace James Hoffa as its president, and with more attention than ever put on the supply chain that the Teamsters is deeply immersed in, it has had some wins and some losses in the short term. What would likely be its biggest win remains in limbo: the status of the AB5 independent contractor (IC) legislation
"Not a cult at all," the "Daily Show" correspondent sarcastically declared at the bizarre event.
The extremist first-term lawmaker was accused of promoting toxic masculinity with his "raise them to be a monster" speech.
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...
On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.
More than a month later, loved ones are still reeling from the loss, which experts say was the result of housing issues, climate change's hidden toll on low-income immigrants and more.
I arrived in Miami Beach in 2014, drawn to the challenge of policing the most iconic and dynamic entertainment city in the country. My last stop as a chief. I had landed well. Great, hard-working cops. A talented city management team. A supportive community.
Police have "grave concerns" for four-year-old Cleo Smith, after she vanished on Saturday.
"What are you doing? Turn on the lights." The post Teen son accidentally records the moment Dad walks in on him doing his makeup: ‘I’m always with you’ appeared first on In The Know.
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.
Water Valley, which is 50 miles south of Nashville, has four former stores and a barn. The real estate broker said she'd received 93 calls in one day.
Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.
It looks like a certain school administrator needs to look at the human hair and children’s toys Nazis tore from their victims. | Opinion
Video footage shows a maskless President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walking through a Washington, D.C., restaurant, breaking the city's mask mandate for indoor venues.
Some 300 male and female volunteers stripped naked and donned white body paint for an artistic installation meant to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea. The shoot was promoted by Israel's Tourism Ministry. “My visit to Israel was an experience for me and I am always happy to return here and photograph in the only country in the Middle East that allows art such as this,” Tunick said.