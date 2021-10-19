Will You Buy Holiday Gifts Early This Year? A Survey Says 61% of Americans Will Start Shopping Before Thanksgiving

Benzinga

It has been a mixed few months for the Teamsters, but the scale does appear to be weighing more in the direction of positivity from its perspective. As the union heads toward an election to replace James Hoffa as its president, and with more attention than ever put on the supply chain that the Teamsters is deeply immersed in, it has had some wins and some losses in the short term. What would likely be its biggest win remains in limbo: the status of the AB5 independent contractor (IC) legislation