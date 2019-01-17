Should You Buy Hotel Royal Limited (SGX:H12) For Its 1.6% Dividend?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Hotel Royal Limited (SGX:H12) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.6%. Does Hotel Royal tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Hotel Royal fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 90% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality facing H12 investors is that whilst it has continued to pay shareholders dividend, dividends are lower today, than they were a decade ago. Though this may not be a serious red flag, strong dividend stocks should always strive to increase its payout over time.

Relative to peers, Hotel Royal produces a yield of 1.6%, which is on the low-side for Hospitality stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Hotel Royal for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three key aspects you should look at:

