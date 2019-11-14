When Should You Buy Huabao International Holdings Limited (HKG:336)?

Huabao International Holdings Limited (HKG:336), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$3.23 and falling to the lows of HK$2.69. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Huabao International Holdings's current trading price of HK$2.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Huabao International Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Huabao International Holdings

Is Huabao International Holdings still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Huabao International Holdings’s ratio of 6.37x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.68x, which means if you buy Huabao International Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Huabao International Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Huabao International Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Huabao International Holdings?

SEHK:336 Past and Future Earnings, November 14th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Huabao International Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 336’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 336? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 336, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 336, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.