Should You Buy Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) For Its Dividend?

Dividend paying stocks like Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

Huazhu Group has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so investors might be curious about its 0.9% yield. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Huazhu Group for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

NasdaqGS:HTHT Historical Dividend Yield, November 11th 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Huazhu Group paid out 68% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A payout ratio above 50% generally implies a business is reaching maturity, although it is still possible to reinvest in the business or increase the dividend over time.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. Its most recent annual dividend was CN¥2.27 per share.

It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth Potential

Examining whether the dividend is affordable and stable is important. However, it's also important to assess if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Over the long term, dividends need to grow at or above the rate of inflation, in order to maintain the recipient's purchasing power. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Huazhu Group has grown its earnings per share at 25% per annum over the past five years. With recent, rapid earnings per share growth and a payout ratio of 68%, this business looks like an interesting prospect if earnings are reinvested effectively.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. First, we think Huazhu Group has an acceptable payout ratio. Next, earnings growth has been good, but unfortunately the company has not been paying dividends as long as we'd like. Huazhu Group might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.

