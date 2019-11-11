When Should You Buy IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)?

Let's talk about the popular IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$261 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$213. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IAC/InterActiveCorp's current trading price of US$220 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IAC/InterActiveCorp’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in IAC/InterActiveCorp?

Good news, investors! IAC/InterActiveCorp is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $319.37, but it is currently trading at US$220 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of IAC/InterActiveCorp look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IAC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IAC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IAC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

