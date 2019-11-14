When Should You Buy IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM), which is in the capital markets business, and is based in Canada, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IGM Financial’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in IGM Financial?

Good news, investors! IGM Financial is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$56.36, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that IGM Financial’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from IGM Financial?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for IGM Financial. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IGM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IGM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IGM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on IGM Financial. You can find everything you need to know about IGM Financial in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in IGM Financial, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

