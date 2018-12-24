Should You Buy India Glycols Limited (NSE:INDIAGLYCO) For Its Dividend?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, India Glycols Limited (NSE:INDIAGLYCO) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.2%. Let’s dig deeper into whether India Glycols should have a place in your portfolio.

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does India Glycols fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 13% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Dividend payments from India Glycols have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Compared to its peers, India Glycols has a yield of 1.2%, which is high for Chemicals stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into India Glycols’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

