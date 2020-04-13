When Should You Buy Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN), which is in the reits business, and is based in Canada, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.34x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.17x, which means if you buy Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust generate?

TSX:INO.UN Past and Future Earnings April 13th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? INO.UN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at INO.UN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on INO.UN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for INO.UN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.