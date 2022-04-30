Should You Buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Intel's shares before the 5th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.46 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Intel has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $43.59. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Intel paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (58%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Intel's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Intel's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Intel has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Intel has increased its dividend at approximately 5.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Intel is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Intel worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Intel looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Intel has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Intel that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

