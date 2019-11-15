Buy Intuit (INTU) Stock Heading into Earnings?

Intuit INTU stock is in the midst of a solid run, but its shares have cooled off a bit recently. This could set up a buying opportunity for those high on the software-as-a-service firm. Plus, quarterly earnings season has treated many tech companies well and the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all touched new highs Friday.

Intuit’s Pitch

Stocks have climbed on the back of better-than-feared quarterly results, solid U.S. jobs data, a third Fed interest rate cut, and some U.S.-China trade war progress. Meanwhile, yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note have climbed over the last few months, in a sign that investors’ recession fears have cooled. And Intuit operates a somewhat recession-proof business, if there is such a thing.

Intuit, which is part of the quickly growing cloud-based SaaS industry, offers a variety of financial services and it might be most famous for its online tax software, TurboTax. The Mountain View, California-based firm also offers software geared toward accounting, small business money management, and personal finance, which include QuickBooks and Mint. The company’s easy to use cloud-based offerings have helped it accumulate roughly 50 million customers globally.

Other Fundamentals

Investors will see in the chart above that INTU shares have surged over 190% in the last five years, which comes in well above its industry’s 72% average climb. Intuit stock has also outpaced its peer group’s 142% jump, which includes the likes of Salesforce CRM, VMware VMW, and Adobe ADBE.

The financial services-focused SaaS power’s stock is also up 26% in the last year. But as we mentioned at the top, INTU stock has moved somewhat sideways in the past three months, despite crushing our earnings estimate last quarter on 15% higher sales.

Intuit currently pays an annualized dividend of $2.12 per share, up 13% from last year’s $1.88 payout. INTU’s yield rests at 0.80% per share at the moment. This is nothing to write home about but it is a nice bonus for a company that still presents investors solid growth. Intuit is also part of our Computer – Software industry that rests in the top 16% of our more 250 Zacks industries.

Intuit’s valuation picture is somewhat stretched compared to its recent history, as we can see below. However, it has traded at a premium compared to its peer group for three years.