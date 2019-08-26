Should You Buy Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

Readers hoping to buy Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

Investors Title's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$12.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Investors Title has a trailing yield of 9.1% on the current share price of $134.04. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Investors Title is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Investors Title's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Investors Title has lifted its dividend by approximately 46% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Has Investors Title got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Investors Title looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

