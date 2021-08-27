'Buy it early!' Bank of America warns of supply issues this holiday season

Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Senior Writer
·2 min read

People may be talking about pumpkin spiced lattes in August, but this year there may actually be a good reason to think about the “Holiday Season” earlier than usual.

A recent note by Bank of America analysts looked at the state of the current freight backlog at the Port of Los Angeles and found that availability of many goods may be pinched during the biggest shopping season. The takeaway? “Buy it early!” the bank wrote.

These issues come while previous bottlenecks have already created an inventory slump that is unprecedented outside of a recession.

Currently, goods destined for the U.S. that are in route now (or will be next month) should arrive by November – which is good news of a sort.

“That said,” the bank continued, “if a retailer is shipping in November, there is a big risk that product will not arrive on time.”

The previous window of six weeks from order to delivery in the U.S. has expanded to as many as 10 weeks given the post-Covid logistical backlogs. Not only is that not ideal, but it’s also many times more expensive than it was last year.

A container ship makes it way toward the Port of New York and New Jersey in Elizabeth, N.J., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A container ship makes it way toward the Port of New York and New Jersey in Elizabeth, N.J., June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“Pricing is up to $20k/box (if you can get one) compared to $2.5k/box last year,” the bank wrote, referring to the price of a standard shipping container.

According to BofA, the Port of LA believes that prices will continue to be expensive for as much as another six months.

The backlog, which began from demand shock thanks to reopening after supply shock from Covid closures, has worsened since early July because of a handful of factors: the Delta variant, labor shortages, container shortages, shortages of certain products, and a host of transportation issues have disrupted the normal flow of goods. Back-to-school supplies are getting hit by the same supply chain hurdles now.

Even after the end of the holiday season, the bank said the Port of LA expects demand to continue to be strong and supply levels to stay strained.

Already, the Association for Supply Chain Management has warned about rising prices stemming from supply chain complications and the need to start holiday shopping well before Black Friday.

To deal with these constraints, “expert elves” are needed, Abe Eshkenazi, the association’s CEO, quipped in early August.

As all of this has shown, you can’t plan for everything. But we all know what season is coming.

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, personal finance, retail, airlines, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Ways Walmart's Following Amazon's Playbook

    Over the last 25-plus years, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has transformed from merely a retail company to a collection of services for merchants, enterprises, and consumers. Here are four ways Walmart's copying Amazon's playbook. Walmart launched Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) at the start of 2020.

  • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) delivers shareholders notable 10% CAGR over 3 years, surging 8.5% in the last week alone

    Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks...

  • DocuSign (DOCU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    DocuSign (DOCU) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Macy's Is Adopting This Proven Amazon Strategy

    Amazon does not mind offering this capability because more items on its site attract more customers. More recently, however, Macy's (NYSE: M) has adopted this strategy as well. Management shifted course and is now more intent on developing its digital sales channel, and that's where the Amazon strategy is working well for Macy's.

  • Stock Market Rally Hits Highs, Fed Chief Powell Backs Bond Taper; Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, Williams-Sonoma, Dick's Sporting Goods In Focus: Weekly Review

    The stock market hit new highs while Fed chief Jerome Powell backed a bond taper. Dick's Sporting Goods led earnings winners.

  • 10 Stocks that Released Solid Quarterly Earnings

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that released solid quarterly earnings. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Released Solid Quarterly Earnings. An earnings report is one of the critical indicators of a company’s growth, at least in the […]

  • Emergency medicine physician: Delta has 'changed the game' for COVID-19

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • China to Sell 150,000 Tons of Metals From Reserves on Sept. 1

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it would release its third batch of metals from state reserves on Sept. 1 as part of its ongoing campaign to control prices and prevent commodities inflation from hurting growth.The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Friday it will sell 70,000 tons of aluminum, 50,000 tons of zinc, and 30,000 tons of copper, quantities in line with the two earlier auctions that took place in July.China skipped selling metals in August because of a spike in coronavi

  • Iron-Air Batteries Could Be The Breakthrough Energy Markets Are Waiting For

    Energy storage costs have been falling during the last decade, but a new technological breakthrough is needed for energy storage to become mainstream, and scientists may have just found it

  • This Global Strategist Isn’t Interested in China’s Beaten-Up Internet Giants. Here’s Why.

    Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist for Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says he would rather look for new companies than try to determine when China's tech companies have hit bottom.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Break Above Big Figure

    Natural gas markets have broken higher during the course of the trading session on Thursday to not only break above the $4.00 level, it also break the back of a shooting star.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • Japan's Murata to close key component plant over COVID-19 cluster

    Murata is the world's biggest supplier of the component, and any lengthy production halt that disrupted shipments could further squeeze electronic device makers struggling to find other components, including semiconductors. The Echizen plant in the central prefecture of Fukui, which makes multilayer ceramic capacitors, will be shut until at least Aug. 31 after 98 of its 7,000 workers tested positive for the virus, a company spokesperson said. Murata said it planned to used existing stocks of capacitors and output from plants elsewhere to make up for lost production from the Echizen factory.

  • U.S. Goods-Trade Gap Shrinks as Imports Fall From Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit narrowed to the smallest in three months in July as imports fell from the highest on record. The gap decreased to $86.4 billion from a revised $92.1 billion in June, according to Commerce Department data released Friday. That was smaller than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Imports declined 1.4% to $233.9 billion, led by a drop in the value of inward-bound shipments of consumer goods. The only category to increase from the prior

  • The latest on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    As the company asks the FDA for final approval, Dr. Jen Ashton takes a look at the results of the phase 3 trials.

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • Car production in July hits lowest level since 1956

    Microchip shortages and staff being told to self-isolate has contributed to shortages in production.

  • Cramer Calls Applied Materials 'Buyable,' Let's See If the Charts Agree

    In this daily bar chart of AMAT, below, we see a positive situation, if you believe in chart patterns. Trading volume has declined during this chart pattern and that is typical for ascending or bullish triangles. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady and is close to making a new high.

  • Global Coffee Supply Dealt Fresh Blow by Vietnam’s Virus Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- World coffee supplies are suffering a fresh setback from stringent travel curbs imposed in second-biggest grower Vietnam to control the worsening spread of the infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.The government is keeping the city of Ho Chi Minh, the exporting hub, under lockdown because of a surge in virus infections, and has tight movement controls in place in some key producing areas of the Central Highlands.Exporters are struggling to transport beans to the ports for s