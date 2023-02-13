When Should You Buy ITV plc (LON:ITV)?

ITV plc (LON:ITV), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine ITV’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is ITV Worth?

Great news for investors – ITV is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.46, but it is currently trading at UK£0.89 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, ITV’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will ITV generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for ITV, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ITV is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ITV, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITV for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that ITV is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in ITV, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

