Should You Buy JNBY Design Limited (HKG:3306) For Its Dividend?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. JNBY Design Limited (HKG:3306) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 7.6%. Does JNBY Design tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does JNBY Design pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 74%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 3306’s payout to remain around the same level at 70% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 7.4%. Moreover, EPS should increase to CN¥0.93.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality is that it is too early to consider JNBY Design as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 3306 one as a stable dividend player.

Compared to its peers, JNBY Design has a yield of 7.6%, which is high for Luxury stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, JNBY Design ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

