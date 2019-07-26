Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 31st of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of August.

KB Home's next dividend payment will be US$0.025 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.36 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that KB Home has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $27.14. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for KB Home

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. KB Home paid out just 3.4% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that KB Home's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:KBH Historical Dividend Yield, July 26th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see KB Home has grown its earnings rapidly, up 44% a year for the past five years. KB Home is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, KB Home has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because KB Home is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has KB Home got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? KB Home has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

Curious what other investors think of KB Home? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow .