Should You Buy Kimball International Inc (KBAL)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtKimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Hedge fund interest in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN), Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), and American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that KBAL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are several indicators stock market investors can use to value publicly traded companies. A duo of the most innovative indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

Hedge fund activity in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in KBAL a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.